Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,858 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. 477,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,548,383. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

