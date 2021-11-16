Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.32 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.71. 10,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,879. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.58. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.57 and a 1-year high of $133.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

