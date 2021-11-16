Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.61

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 8658985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

COCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

About Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.