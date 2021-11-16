Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.40

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 415365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

VIVHY has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.09%.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

