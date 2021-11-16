Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEAT. Citigroup began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

