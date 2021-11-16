Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded by Imperial Capital to “Outperform”

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by Imperial Capital to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.
NYSE:VVNT opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.69. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46.
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
