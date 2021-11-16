Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded by Imperial Capital to “Outperform”

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by Imperial Capital to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.69. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,777,000 after purchasing an additional 776,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 565,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 357,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

