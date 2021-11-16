VMware (NYSE:VMW) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

NYSE:VMW opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. VMware has a 1-year low of $123.76 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 279.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after buying an additional 87,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 16.8% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

