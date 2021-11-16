VNT Chain (VNT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $217,135.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

