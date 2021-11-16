Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang Sells 9,158 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $528,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VCRA traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 325,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.78 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCRA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

