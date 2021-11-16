Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen Sells 4,000 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $225,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -242.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

