Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 116 ($1.52). 139,994,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,966,898. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £31.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.17.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.