Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,758,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

VOYA stock opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.25%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.