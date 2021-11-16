Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.

Several research analysts have commented on VRM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.18.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.63. Vroom has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.