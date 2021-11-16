Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

NYSE:WNC opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $921.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

