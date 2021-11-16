WABnetwork Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $102,634.18 and approximately $5.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 54.6% lower against the US dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00225717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010520 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

