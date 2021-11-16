Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.40 EPS.
Shares of WMT opened at $146.91 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $143.19.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.96.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
