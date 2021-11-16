Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.40 EPS.

Shares of WMT opened at $146.91 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $143.19.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.96.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

