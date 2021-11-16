Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.96.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

