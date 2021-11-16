Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 201,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,913,724 shares.The stock last traded at $145.30 and had previously closed at $146.91.

The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.96.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $401.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart Company Profile (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

