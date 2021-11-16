Waltonchain (WTC) Price Down 14.7% This Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $69.89 million and $7.23 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.04 or 0.07042887 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00083717 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00086441 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,882,186 coins and its circulating supply is 78,161,154 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

