Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €31.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.78 ($31.50).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Tuesday, hitting €26.40 ($31.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.89. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a one year high of €29.37 ($34.55).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.