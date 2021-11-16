Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 in the last three months. 80.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,764,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 385,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

