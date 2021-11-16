Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCC opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.51%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

