Waste Management, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Waste Management has raised its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

WM stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.99. 64,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average is $148.57. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $164.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waste Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Waste Management worth $519,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

