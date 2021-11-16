WazirX (WRX) Price Reaches $1.39 on Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $440.87 million and $92.31 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00069140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,521.15 or 1.00095199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.27 or 0.07054284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 317,846,918 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.