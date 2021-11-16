WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Shares Up 1.1%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €5.50 ($6.47) and last traded at €5.50 ($6.47). 1,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.44 ($6.40).

The company has a market cap of $827.66 million and a PE ratio of 5,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.06.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

