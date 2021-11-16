Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cedar Fair (FUN)

Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2021 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

11/4/2021 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/6/2021 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

FUN traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,715. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

