Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IBI Group (IBG)

IBI Group (TSE: IBG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2021 – IBI Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial.

11/9/2021 – IBI Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada.

11/9/2021 – IBI Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Acumen Capital.

11/8/2021 – IBI Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – IBI Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – IBI Group had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$16.00.

11/8/2021 – IBI Group had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$13.00 to C$15.00.

11/8/2021 – IBI Group had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

11/8/2021 – IBI Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

11/8/2021 – IBI Group had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00.

Shares of IBG traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 129,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,470. IBI Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.16 and a 1-year high of C$14.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.92. The company has a market cap of C$430.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

