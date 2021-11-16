Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

11/4/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $128.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $166.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

10/12/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/12/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,129. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

