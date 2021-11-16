Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Western Digital (WDC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) recently:

11/3/2021 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Digital’s first quarter performance benefited from higher demand from cloud customers and recovering enterprise markets. Robust demand for 18-terabyte energy assisted drives and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs) is expected to drive the top line further. Demand for the WD Black product line remains strong due to gamers’ preference toward more customized solutions along with SanDisk retail products. Encouraging PC shipment trends led by solid demand for notebooks are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Pandemic-related supply-chain troubles, component issues and logistics disruptions are likely to bump up lead times and costs. A highly leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends are added concerns. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

11/1/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $120.00 to $80.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $80.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $101.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/19/2021 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

10/14/2021 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $91.00.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 73,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,335. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

