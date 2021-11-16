Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,796,900 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $395.39. 499,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,166,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.44 and a 200 day moving average of $360.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.