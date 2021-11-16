Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $15.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,091,218 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $15,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 979,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 66,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $29.66. 19,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,363. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

