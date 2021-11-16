Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765,388 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. 14,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,315. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.38.

