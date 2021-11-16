Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,591,051 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,591,051 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $341,594,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,036,000 after buying an additional 1,123,685 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,393,000 after buying an additional 555,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,487,000 after buying an additional 353,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 349,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,256,000 after buying an additional 258,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,823. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.51. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

