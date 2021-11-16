Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years.

EAD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 63,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,441. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

