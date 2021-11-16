Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. 69,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,760. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

