Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 72,837 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 72,837 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $85,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAF opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.