Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,012,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.56% of VICI Properties worth $93,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

VICI opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

