Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $84.40 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,448 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Sanofi worth $84,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,665,000 after acquiring an additional 620,942 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,409,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,231,000 after acquiring an additional 352,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.