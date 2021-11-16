Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $85.22 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Yum! Brands worth $85,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

