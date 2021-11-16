Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $85.94 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,017,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 486,516 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Vodafone Group worth $85,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.