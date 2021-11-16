Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $87.54 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.36% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $87,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NYSE:PBH opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

