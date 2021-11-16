Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Cintas worth $84,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $438.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.28. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $448.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.