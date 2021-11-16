Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,278 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 189,145 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.59% of Citrix Systems worth $85,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after buying an additional 231,702 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 199,694 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,835 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

