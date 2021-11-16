Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 187,805 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,805 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.94% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $85,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.