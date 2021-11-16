Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 526,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.80% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,256 shares of company stock worth $46,762,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $167.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -155.01 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.09.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $1.24. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.