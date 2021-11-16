Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 9.08% of Douglas Dynamics worth $84,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,244,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 100,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 140.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 49,849 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

PLOW opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.