Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,615 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.49% of Conagra Brands worth $85,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 77,120 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.