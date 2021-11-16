Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 41,723 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $97,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.