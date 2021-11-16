Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 90,755 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of SAP worth $87,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $6,555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 26.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SAP by 57.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 4.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $141.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day moving average is $143.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $115.70 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

