Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $132.30 and last traded at $132.30. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.85.

About Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.